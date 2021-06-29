Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 546,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,124 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $91,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $161.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.88. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.43.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $523,500.00. Insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

