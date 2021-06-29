Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 21,664 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 534,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 21,664 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.28% of IQVIA worth $103,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,289,380,000 after buying an additional 372,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,534,000 after acquiring an additional 181,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $330,676,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA stock opened at $243.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $248.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 115.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.79.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

