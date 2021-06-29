Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 522,211 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,530,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,211 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $76,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $190,908,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in PG&E by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009,956 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,256,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,554,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $73,054,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCG stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.38.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PG&E has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

