Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 30,507 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,507 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.90% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $94,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,359,000 after purchasing an additional 602,247 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,203,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,131,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 26.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,913,000 after buying an additional 321,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $818,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total value of $715,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,358,553.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,530 shares of company stock worth $2,553,355 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $144.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.86 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2,402.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

