Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,011 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $83,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2,605.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,722,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,559 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,927,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,980,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,145,000 after purchasing an additional 504,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,174,000 after purchasing an additional 387,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of FNV opened at $144.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.44. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.