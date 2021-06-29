FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. FOX has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that FOX will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,510 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,163,000 after purchasing an additional 477,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,387,000 after purchasing an additional 178,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $132,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

