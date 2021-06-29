Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,520,000 after purchasing an additional 619,379 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,952 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,963,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,617,000 after purchasing an additional 606,524 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 76.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,048 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

