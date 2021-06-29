Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Lowered to “Neutral” at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.43.

FTNT opened at $247.04 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $247.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 83.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

