Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Formula One Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FWONK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Formula One Group stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Formula One Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,922,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,882,000 after purchasing an additional 445,796 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after acquiring an additional 255,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,680,000 after acquiring an additional 94,044 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,107,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,516,000 after acquiring an additional 28,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.