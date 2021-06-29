First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE FMY opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

