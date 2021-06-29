First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FSLR. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of FSLR opened at $92.71 on Friday. First Solar has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $238,515.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $43,318.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,400.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,507 shares of company stock worth $817,107. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 297.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.