First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.31.

TSE:FM traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 376,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,974. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$10.10 and a 1-year high of C$35.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.79 billion and a PE ratio of 666.51.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total transaction of C$4,219,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 387,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,093,523.64. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,413 shares of company stock valued at $9,107,093.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

