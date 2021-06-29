First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 3,230 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,096 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Comcast by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 218,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 155.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.4% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,764 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 18.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,569 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 329,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,780,492. The company has a market capitalization of $259.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.31. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

