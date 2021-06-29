First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 2,924 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 146.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 118.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $8,357,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 140.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,209,000 after purchasing an additional 300,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 12.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 740,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,784,000 after purchasing an additional 82,386 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.57. 56,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,533. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.88. The stock has a market cap of $113.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.09, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,194 shares of company stock valued at $77,984,818. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

