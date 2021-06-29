First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,851 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $82,665,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,669,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 50,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $155,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $9.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,434.00. 69,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,874. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,318.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,630.08 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

