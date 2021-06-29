First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,158. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $141.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

