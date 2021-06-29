First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.70. The stock had a trading volume of 161,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621,981. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $116.35 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.07.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

