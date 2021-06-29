First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $16.99 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,982 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 435,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,735,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.43. The company had a trading volume of 113,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,996. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.15.

