First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,406. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.46. The stock had a trading volume of 96,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,247. The company has a market capitalization of $167.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.36. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $88.46 and a twelve month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

