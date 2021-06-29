First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 243,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,024,000 after buying an additional 65,530 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108,652 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 109,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COUP. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.63.

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.10. 18,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,548. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.29. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at $660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,436.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,563 shares of company stock worth $28,991,717. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

