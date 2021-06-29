First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.28 Million

Brokerages predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will post $14.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.00 million. First Community reported sales of $13.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $56.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $57.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $57.83 million, with estimates ranging from $56.80 million to $59.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in First Community by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Community by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Community by 37.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 34.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community by 60.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 62,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 23,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Community stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. First Community has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

