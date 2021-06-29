First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at TD Securities

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.25 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.96.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

Shares of TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$17.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09. First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$11.59 and a 52-week high of C$18.52.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.