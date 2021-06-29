First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Position Decreased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,341 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

FBP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

FBP stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

In related news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 2,500 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

