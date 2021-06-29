FIO Protocol Price Reaches $0.15 (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $51.15 million and $2.76 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000441 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000196 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000153 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001325 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 766,499,624 coins and its circulating supply is 334,984,051 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

