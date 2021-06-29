FIBOS Market Capitalization Hits $6.96 Million (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One FIBOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FIBOS has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. FIBOS has a total market cap of $6.96 million and $277,761.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00046090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00136117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00167980 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,602.70 or 1.00217850 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002936 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About FIBOS

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io . The official website for FIBOS is fibos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

Buying and Selling FIBOS

