FedEx’s (FDX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $372.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.08.

NYSE FDX opened at $293.99 on Tuesday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.77.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $3,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

