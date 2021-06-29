FedEx’s (FDX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $372.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.53% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.08.
NYSE FDX opened at $293.99 on Tuesday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.77.
In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $3,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Recommended Story: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.