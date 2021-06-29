Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 2,886.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,449 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVH opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $124,192.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,700 shares of company stock worth $1,754,650. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

