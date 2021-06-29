Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ryerson by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after buying an additional 133,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ryerson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,377,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ryerson by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 937,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after buying an additional 85,408 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ryerson by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 270,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Ryerson by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 218,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RYI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Ryerson stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $556.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $502,877.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,256.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $35,332.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at $224,136.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.