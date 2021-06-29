Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,715 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SLM by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SLM by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 469,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 75,316 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in SLM by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 117,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in SLM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLM. Barclays upped their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. The company had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

