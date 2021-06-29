Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 38.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,379 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

X stock opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.26. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

In related news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

