Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Freddie Mac is a stockholder-owned corporation that supports homeownership and rental housing. Freddie Mac purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgages and mortgage-related securities, which it finances primarily by issuing mortgage passthrough securities and debt instruments in the capital markets. (Company Press Release) “

FMCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $0.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.63.

OTCMKTS:FMCC opened at $1.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.75. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

