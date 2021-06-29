Faceter Trading Up 43.6% Over Last Week (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $2,877.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00055263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00020431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $231.24 or 0.00670249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00039290 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars.

