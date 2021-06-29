Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 107.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $99,290,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,739,000 after purchasing an additional 194,289 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,585,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,682,000 after purchasing an additional 128,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,332,000 after purchasing an additional 81,967 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE opened at $251.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 83.11%.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.22.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

