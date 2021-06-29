Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,126 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.58. 1,238,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,568,371. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $228.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

