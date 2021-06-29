Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 47,084 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 2.8% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $25,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,220,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,214,000 after acquiring an additional 137,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,168. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $159.24 and a 52 week high of $280.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LH. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.69.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

