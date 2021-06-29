Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $13.81 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 100.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 440,628 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise accounts for approximately 1.5% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $13,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 103,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,704,271. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 425,232 shares of company stock worth $6,960,743. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

