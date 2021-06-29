Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,900 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $429.83. 295,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,551. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $300.11 and a 1 year high of $429.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

