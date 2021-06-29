Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $215.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ETSY. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.78.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.89. 132,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,553. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The company had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $1,219,612.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,146.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $181,972.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,972.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

