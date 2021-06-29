Etherparty (FUEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $883,892.45

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar. One Etherparty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $883,892.45 and $69,008.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00055860 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00020220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.68 or 0.00692450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00039439 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.