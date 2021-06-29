Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.240-$1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on EPRT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,576. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

