Ergo (ERG) Market Cap Tops $197.79 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $197.79 million and $1.51 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $6.18 or 0.00017908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,500.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,104.87 or 0.06100990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.08 or 0.01461082 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.84 or 0.00402429 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00129269 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $214.85 or 0.00622735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.41 or 0.00450451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.71 or 0.00341183 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

