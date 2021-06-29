Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Paul A. Zevnik Sells 68,938 Shares

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 68,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $445,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVC shares. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

