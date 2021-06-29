Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,330 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Entergy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETR stock opened at $102.33 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

