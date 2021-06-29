EnterCoin Price Reaches $0.0142 on Major Exchanges (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $80,702.64 and $47,250.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00055192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00019835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.01 or 0.00673288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00038781 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

