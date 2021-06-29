Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,911,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,930,000 after acquiring an additional 248,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 59,438 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

CMTL stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $666.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

