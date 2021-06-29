Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $43,000 in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,065,000 after purchasing an additional 95,199 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $17,855,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 561,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 49,737 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $114,340.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,316 shares of company stock valued at $854,348 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPSI. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $486.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.