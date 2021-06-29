Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $142,000 in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 14,922.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.57. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 84.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

