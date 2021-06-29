Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 161.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 212,010 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Harmonic by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Harmonic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,283,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,942,000 after buying an additional 829,503 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harmonic alerts:

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

HLIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $852.16 million, a P/E ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $9.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.