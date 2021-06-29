Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 2,000 PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PC Connection by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,236,000 after buying an additional 118,206 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PC Connection by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PC Connection by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in PC Connection by 28.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 61,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PC Connection by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.19. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $636.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.13 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.