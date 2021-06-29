Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 4,700 DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DSP Group by 19.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 492,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 80,696 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in DSP Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 494,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 96,685 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,641,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,893,000 after acquiring an additional 73,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group stock opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $365.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.28, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.92. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. Analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

